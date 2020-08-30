Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 41,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 210,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders. The company has a Joint Development Agreement with Noramco, Inc to develop and commercialize a yeast-based production platform for the manufacturing and distribution of cannabidiol (CBD).

