WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.65. 894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,915,000.

