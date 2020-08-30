KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) Shares Down 0.5%

KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 3.53% of KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.