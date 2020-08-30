Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. 20,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 122,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06).

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

