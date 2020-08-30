Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. 20,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 122,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06).

About Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Straumann Shares Down 1.8%
Straumann Shares Down 1.8%
Willow Biosciences Stock Price Up 1.3%
Willow Biosciences Stock Price Up 1.3%
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Trading 0.1% Higher
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Trading 0.1% Higher
iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN Trading Down 1%
iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN Trading Down 1%
KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Shares Down 0.5%
KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Shares Down 0.5%
Tile Shop Trading 1.2% Higher
Tile Shop Trading 1.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report