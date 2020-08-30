Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. 164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Straumann Shares Down 1.8%
Straumann Shares Down 1.8%
Willow Biosciences Stock Price Up 1.3%
Willow Biosciences Stock Price Up 1.3%
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Trading 0.1% Higher
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Trading 0.1% Higher
iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN Trading Down 1%
iPath US Treasury 2 year Bull ETN Trading Down 1%
KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Shares Down 0.5%
KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Shares Down 0.5%
Tile Shop Trading 1.2% Higher
Tile Shop Trading 1.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report