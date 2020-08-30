Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. 164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

