COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PC) Shares Up 0.1%

COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PC) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.55. 5,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

About COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PC)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE 8.50 SRS C CUM RED PRP PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.