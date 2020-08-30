Timothy W. Byrne Sells 5,390 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,390 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $501,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,687.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $92.69 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $525.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 11.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.