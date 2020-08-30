Terry L. Becker Sells 80,000 Shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00.

FUV opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $200.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.79. Arcimoto Inc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcimoto Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

