Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Director Sells $356,340.48 in Stock

Aug 30th, 2020

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $356,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LTRPA opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $227.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 143.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

