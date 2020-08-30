Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Director Sells $356,340.48 in Stock

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $356,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LTRPA opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $227.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 143.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

