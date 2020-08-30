Gerald L. Salzman Sells 1,300 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $370,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $283.00 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $317.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.26 and its 200-day moving average is $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 80.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DJCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.