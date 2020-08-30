Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

