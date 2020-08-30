Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 4,095 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $97.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.