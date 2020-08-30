Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Sells $421,060.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $421,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DPZ opened at $415.98 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.40 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 128.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

