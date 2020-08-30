Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 34,366 Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Stock

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 34,366 shares of CF Finance Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $356,031.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CFFA opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Finance Acquisition by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,864,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,019 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 20,733.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after buying an additional 2,488,000 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 29.4% in the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $14,395,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 179.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 716,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

