Robert Kaiden Sells 11,919 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Vertical Group upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. China International Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $4,902,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,083 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

