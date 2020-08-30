Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

VSTM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

VSTM opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,218,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Verastem by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verastem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

