HighTower Advisors LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 134,752 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,555,000 after acquiring an additional 241,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

