HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 165,082 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,082 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,284,000 after purchasing an additional 297,321 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,694,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,218,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.97.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

