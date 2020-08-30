HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 22.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UJUL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 1,624.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 482.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UJUL opened at $25.92 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

