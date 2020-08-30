HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 104.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $825,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 873.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $62.39 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.