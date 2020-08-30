HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $3,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,319.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465,435 shares of company stock worth $334,447,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Securities upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

