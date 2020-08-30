HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 50,424 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 45.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 23.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 66.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 55,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.82.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

