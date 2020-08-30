HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 14,019 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 627,528 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 666,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

EWL stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.