HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Separately, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,805,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLIU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

