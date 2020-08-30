HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $343,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 405.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.48 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

