Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 112.8% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,752 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.56. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,202 shares of company stock worth $4,801,610 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

