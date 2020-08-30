Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issued By KeyCorp

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pegasystems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $128.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $269,477.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,374.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,529 shares of company stock worth $2,652,811 in the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

