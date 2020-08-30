SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) PT Raised to $17.25

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) had its price target upped by analysts at Pi Financial from $17.00 to $17.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.89% from the company’s current price.
SILV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.
NASDAQ:SILV opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.12.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.