SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) PT Raised to $17.25

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) had its price target upped by analysts at Pi Financial from $17.00 to $17.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.89% from the company’s current price.

SILV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 105.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

