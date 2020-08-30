Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) PT Raised to $7.50 at Pi Financial

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Pi Financial from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of ITRG opened at $3.57 on Friday. Integra Resources has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.50.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

