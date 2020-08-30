Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) PT Raised to $7.50 at Pi Financial

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Pi Financial from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of ITRG opened at $3.57 on Friday. Integra Resources has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.50.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Integra Resources PT Raised to $7.50 at Pi Financial
Integra Resources PT Raised to $7.50 at Pi Financial
Pi Financial Lowers Marathon Gold Price Target to $2.25
Pi Financial Lowers Marathon Gold Price Target to $2.25
Pi Financial Lowers Kingsmen Resources Price Target to $1.45
Pi Financial Lowers Kingsmen Resources Price Target to $1.45
Jaguar Mining PT Raised to $9.65
Jaguar Mining PT Raised to $9.65
Veeva Systems Given New $320.00 Price Target at Truist
Veeva Systems Given New $320.00 Price Target at Truist
Veeva Systems PT Raised to $293.00
Veeva Systems PT Raised to $293.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report