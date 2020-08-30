Pi Financial Lowers Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Price Target to $2.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:BONXF) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from $2.80 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

About Marathon Gold

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

