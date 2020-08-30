Pi Financial Lowers Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Price Target to $2.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:BONXF) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from $2.80 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.27.
About Marathon Gold
