Pi Financial Lowers Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) Price Target to $1.45

Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from $1.50 to $1.45 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.22% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Kingsmen Resources stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Kingsmen Resources has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.93.
About Kingsmen Resources
