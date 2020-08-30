Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) PT Raised to $9.65

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Pi Financial from $8.50 to $9.65 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $6.30 on Friday. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.85 and a beta of 2.55.
About Jaguar Mining
Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.