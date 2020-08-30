Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Truist

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $274.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $288.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.