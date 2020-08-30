Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $293.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.38.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.71. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $288.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

