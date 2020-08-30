PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $2,270,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,380,284. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 73.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

