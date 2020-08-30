Citigroup Raises Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $250.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCU. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $215.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.97 and a beta of 0.93. Docusign has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,820 shares of company stock worth $34,035,425. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,428,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $63,674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 438,507 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

