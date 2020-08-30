JMP Securities Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $91.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $81.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 113,311 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

