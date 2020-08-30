Pi Financial Lowers Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Price Target to C$1.35

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:RVG opened at C$1.11 on Friday. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revival Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

