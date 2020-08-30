Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $28.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Methanex stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 369.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 473.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Methanex by 270.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

