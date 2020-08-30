Contrasting Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Leisure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leisure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.88%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Leisure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $620,000.00 N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A 2.48% 0.22% Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Leisure Acquisition

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

