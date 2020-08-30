Transocean (NYSE:RIG) & Valaris (NYSE:DOFSQ) Head to Head Survey

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transocean and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.09 billion 0.27 -$1.26 billion ($1.45) -0.93 Valaris $980.64 million 0.02 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.06

Valaris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Transocean and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 7 12 1 0 1.70 Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean presently has a consensus price target of $2.54, suggesting a potential upside of 88.40%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Valaris.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Transocean shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -54.06% -5.92% -2.89% Valaris -122.85% -13.58% -6.76%

Summary

Transocean beats Valaris on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

