$101.25 Million in Sales Expected for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will post sales of $101.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.10 million and the lowest is $100.39 million. Newpark Resources reported sales of $202.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year sales of $473.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $474.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $538.36 million, with estimates ranging from $519.42 million to $557.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newpark Resources.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

NR opened at $2.11 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.