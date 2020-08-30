Head-To-Head Review: DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Validian (NASDAQ:VLDI)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and Validian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million 0.60 -$4.40 million ($0.05) -34.20 Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Validian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DIRTT Environmental and Validian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

DIRTT Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.40%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than Validian.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental -3.36% -5.73% -4.01% Validian N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Validian shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Validian beats DIRTT Environmental on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Validian Company Profile

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

