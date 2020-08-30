Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) versus Kaya (NASDAQ:KAYS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals 47.31% 27.43% 23.31% Kaya -239.30% -19.50% -51.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Kaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1 2 1 0 2.00 Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.59%. Given Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vanda Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kaya.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Kaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $227.19 million 2.49 $115.55 million $2.11 4.91 Kaya $1.01 million 6.20 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kaya.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Kaya on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its products also include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and VQW-765, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. In addition, the company is developing cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors. It markets its products in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc., engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

