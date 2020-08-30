Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price

Headlines about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected TELUS’s analysis:

Get TELUS alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.94.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.47. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.81.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.361664 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.