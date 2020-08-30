Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $663.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.63. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

