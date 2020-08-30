Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $265.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $216.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.45.

Workday stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

