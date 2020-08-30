Analysts Expect Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce $5.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Audioeye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.40 million and the lowest is $5.33 million. Audioeye reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full year sales of $20.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 million to $20.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Audioeye.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Audioeye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Audioeye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

