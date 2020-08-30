Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $118.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.47 million and the highest is $122.70 million. Coherus Biosciences posted sales of $111.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year sales of $488.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.60 million to $510.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $467.87 million, with estimates ranging from $450.07 million to $494.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,497 shares of company stock worth $4,810,497. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

