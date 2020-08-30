Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after buying an additional 889,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,646,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after buying an additional 1,750,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

